Right Wing Round-Up: Why Black People Like Trump

Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Trump Tells Black Conservatives His Criminal Charges Are ‘Why the Black People Like Me.’

Former President Donald Trump told a group of Black conservatives that “a lot of people” have said the 91 criminal counts against him have made him more appealing to Black people.

Abbie VanSickle @ The New York Times: Justice Thomas Hires Law Clerk Accused of Sending Racist Text Messages.

Crystal Clanton, who is close with the Thomas family, has said she does not remember sending the messages, which emerged in 2017.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Sean Feucht threatens Spokane officials for condemning mayor’s appearance at prayer event.

Former mayor Nadine Woodward was pilloried for sharing a stage with the Christian Nationalist. Sean Feucht is now retaliating.

Will Sommer @ The Washington Post: He led an anti-gay Catholic site. Staffers say he sent them racy selfies.

At the far-right Church Militant, Michael Voris accused liberal Catholics and others he opposed of being gay until he resigned over unspecified ‘morality’ concerns. Staffers now say he had shared shirtless gym photos.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters: Jon Stewart Is A ‘Subversive Jew.’

Peters said that Stewart’s “real last name” is Leibowitz,” and falsely claimed that he changed it “so that people wouldn’t immediately realize that he’s a subversive Jew.”

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: ‘How Extremism Is Normalized’: Schlapp Furious as Critics Slam CPAC Over Report of Nazis.

Critics are blasting CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, as the embattled head of the organization that puts together and hosts the event, Matt Schlapp, is attacking NBC News over its report that states: “Nazis mingle openly at CPAC, spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and finding allies.”

Em Steck, Andrew Kaczynski, Marshall Cohen and Allison Gordon @ CNN: Key figure in fake electors plot concealed damning posts on secret Twitter account from investigators.