Right Wing Round-Up: Violence Is Always an Option

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 10, 2022 5:26 pm
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: After earning a third term, Ron Johnson can’t even win gracefully.
  • Joe Jervis: Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Additional $473 Million In Punitive Damages, State Court Freezes All His Assets.
  • Kathryn Joyce @ Salon: Did Christian nationalism lose in the midterms? Sort of — but it’s not going away.
  • Jonathan Nicholson @ HuffPost: GOP Candidate Who Repeated Cat Litter Myth Wins Oklahoma School Chief Post In Landslide.
  • Brad Reed @ Raw Story: ‘Do not plan to concede’: Pro-secession Maryland candidate hints at fraud in election he lost by over 20 points.
  • Hemant Mehta @ OnlySky: Catholic extremist: When politics fails us, violence ‘must always be an option’.

