Right Wing Round-Up: Vermin vs Deplorables

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 28, 2023 5:20 pm
  • Michael Edison Hayden @ Hatewatch: Jenna Ellis Hosts Antisemitic White Nationalist on Radio Show.

    • Former Donald Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis hosted on her podcast the self-described ethno-nationalist and antisemite Keith Woods, who collaborates openly with white power extremists.

  • Justin Baragona @ The Daily Beast: Elon Musk Promotes Unhinged Pizzagate Conspiracy Right After Israel Visit.

    • A day after visiting the sites of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacres and meeting with Israeli government officials amid backlash over his promotion of antisemitism, X owner Elon Musk boosted yet another unhinged right-wing conspiracy theory.

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Elon Musk Deletes Falsehood-Ridden Pizzagate Meme After His Own App Calls Him Out.

    • Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has deleted a meme promoting the pizzagate conspiracy theory after being corrected on his own social media platform.

  • Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Evangelical Leader Rips Trump as Endorsement Feud Heats Up.

    • Bob Vander Plaats said the former president “deserved” to lose his endorsement while bashing his character on Monday.

  • Matt Gertz, Rob Savillo, Harrison Ray, Pete Tsipis & Torri Lonergan @ Media Matters: Major news outlets gave much less coverage to Trump’s “vermin” attack than they did Clinton’s “deplorables” remark.

    • Major news outlets devoted dramatically less coverage to former President Donald Trump describing his political enemies as “vermin” earlier this month than they provided then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “basket of deplorables” remark in the week following those respective comments.

Tags: Bob Vander Plaats Donald Trump Elon Musk Jenna Ellis Keith Woods Round-Up

