Right Wing Round-Up: Vermin vs Deplorables

- Michael Edison Hayden @ Hatewatch: Jenna Ellis Hosts Antisemitic White Nationalist on Radio Show.
- Justin Baragona @ The Daily Beast: Elon Musk Promotes Unhinged Pizzagate Conspiracy Right After Israel Visit.
- Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Elon Musk Deletes Falsehood-Ridden Pizzagate Meme After His Own App Calls Him Out.
- Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Evangelical Leader Rips Trump as Endorsement Feud Heats Up.
- Matt Gertz, Rob Savillo, Harrison Ray, Pete Tsipis & Torri Lonergan @ Media Matters: Major news outlets gave much less coverage to Trump’s “vermin” attack than they did Clinton’s “deplorables” remark.
Former Donald Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis hosted on her podcast the self-described ethno-nationalist and antisemite Keith Woods, who collaborates openly with white power extremists.
A day after visiting the sites of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacres and meeting with Israeli government officials amid backlash over his promotion of antisemitism, X owner Elon Musk boosted yet another unhinged right-wing conspiracy theory.
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has deleted a meme promoting the pizzagate conspiracy theory after being corrected on his own social media platform.
Bob Vander Plaats said the former president “deserved” to lose his endorsement while bashing his character on Monday.
Major news outlets devoted dramatically less coverage to former President Donald Trump describing his political enemies as “vermin” earlier this month than they provided then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “basket of deplorables” remark in the week following those respective comments.