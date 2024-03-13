Right Wing Round-Up: The White Nationalist In Office

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 13, 2024 5:24 pm
  • Brandy Zadrozny @ NBC News: A small city in Oklahoma elected a white nationalist. Will it be able to vote him out?

    • Judd Blevins, a city commissioner in Enid, Oklahoma, marched in the 2017 white nationalist Unite the Right rally. Now he faces a recall vote.

  • Christopher Mathias @ HuffPost: He Didn’t Deny Being A White Supremacist. Then He Was Elected To City Council

    • Judson Blevins, a city commissioner in Enid, Oklahoma, won’t refute evidence tying him to a secretive fascist group. Does the city care enough to recall him from office?

  • Colby Hall @ Mediaite: Trump Now Claiming ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Was Used By House Dems in ‘Cognitive Decline’ Gaffe Supercut

    • Former President Donald Trump has baselessly alleged that House Democrats used “Artificial Intelligence” to create a montage designed to show his lack of mental acuity, adding “‘Can’t do that Joe!!” on social media.

  • Jeremy Childs @ Rolling Stone: RNC’s New Election Integrity Specialist Literally Wrote a Book Pushing the Big Lie

    • Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb, the new RNC counsel on election integrity, authored a book falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen.

  • Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: ‘Make the RNC White Again’: GOP Ends Minority Outreach Program

    • With Trump allies taking over the RNC and cleaning house, one of the casualties was a minority outreach program that seemed to be working for Republicans.

  • Kevin Drum @ Jabberwocking: Conservative judge shopping finally gets banned

    • The reason judge shopping works is that there are some jurisdictions with only one, or maybe two judges. File in the right place and you’re nearly guaranteed to get the Trump judge of your dreams.

  • Colin Kalmbacher @ Law & Crime: Pro-Trump defamation attorney Lin Wood found liable for defaming his former law partners by accusing them of ‘criminal extortion’

    • Pro-Donald Trump defamation attorney L. Lin Wood was found liable for defaming his former law partners by a federal court on Tuesday.

