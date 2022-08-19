Right Wing Round-Up: The Wealthy Prophets

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 19, 2022 5:20 pm
  • Media Matters: Tucker Carlson instructs Republicans to run on replacement theory in the midterms.
  • Ed Mazza @ HuffPost: Rudy Giuliani Cooks Up Bonkers New Excuse For Trump’s Hoard Of Sensitive Docs.
  • Eric Neugeboren @ Salon: Louie Gohmert leaves Congress having passed 1 law and spread countless falsehoods.
  • Emily Singer @ The American Independent: Antisemitic Oklahoma GOP state Senate candidate claims endorsement from Kari Lake.
  • Sam Dunklau @ WITF: Doug Mastriano and some Pa. GOP leaders think Christianity and government should be linked.
  • Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Ben Shapiro Defends Dr. Oz’s Wealth: ‘Biblically Speaking, Most of the Prophets Were Actually Kinda Wealthy.’

Tags: Doug Mastriano Jarrin Jackson Louie Gohmert Rudy Giuliani Tucker Carlson Round-Up

