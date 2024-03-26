Right Wing Round-Up: The Trump Bible

- Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Trump Is Now Hawking Copies of the Bible — Watch His Utterly Bonkers 3-Minute Sales Pitch
- Juan Perez Jr. @ Politico Magazine: The State Superintendent at the Forefront of the GOP’s Education Crusade
- Ryan Bort @ Rolling Stone: Right-Wingers Are Already Pushing Conspiracy Theories About Baltimore Bridge Collapse
- Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Right-Wing Justices Toss Scraps To Anti-Abortion Movement While Unable To Embrace Its Shoddy Argument
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: GOP’s Burchett faces defamation lawsuit over false online post
- Sophie Lawton & Jacina Hollins-Borges @ Media Matters: The Heritage Foundation quietly released draconian new IVF policy recommendations for the next GOP president
Former President Donald Trump is celebrating Easter — the holiday commemorating the Resurrection of the Christian Messiah, Jesus Christ — by hawking copies of his new product, the God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, with singer Lee Greenwood, insisting that supporters buy it for the sake of their hearts and souls.
Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s millennial superintendent, is trying to remake public education by injecting religion into schools.
The city’s mayor called the incident “an unthinkable tragedy.” Conservatives see it as a chance to bash Biden and float baseless conspiracies.
For this Supreme Court to reject abortion restrictions, the argument has to be pretty bad.
Rep. Tim Burchett falsely accused a man of being a Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooter and “an illegal alien.” The result is a defamation lawsuit.
The Heritage Foundation, the right-wing think tank organizing the plan for a conservative overhaul of the federal government known as Project 2025, recently published another blog critical of in vitro fertilization procedures, this one with a list of specific policy recommendations for limiting access to the reproductive method.