Right Wing Round-Up: The Trump Bible

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 26, 2024 5:14 pm
  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Trump Is Now Hawking Copies of the Bible — Watch His Utterly Bonkers 3-Minute Sales Pitch

    • Former President Donald Trump is celebrating Easter — the holiday commemorating the Resurrection of the Christian Messiah, Jesus Christ — by hawking copies of his new product, the God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, with singer Lee Greenwood, insisting that supporters buy it for the sake of their hearts and souls.

  • Juan Perez Jr. @ Politico Magazine: The State Superintendent at the Forefront of the GOP’s Education Crusade

    • Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s millennial superintendent, is trying to remake public education by injecting religion into schools.

  • Ryan Bort @ Rolling Stone: Right-Wingers Are Already Pushing Conspiracy Theories About Baltimore Bridge Collapse

    • The city’s mayor called the incident “an unthinkable tragedy.” Conservatives see it as a chance to bash Biden and float baseless conspiracies.

  • Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Right-Wing Justices Toss Scraps To Anti-Abortion Movement While Unable To Embrace Its Shoddy Argument

    • For this Supreme Court to reject abortion restrictions, the argument has to be pretty bad.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: GOP’s Burchett faces defamation lawsuit over false online post

    • Rep. Tim Burchett falsely accused a man of being a Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooter and “an illegal alien.” The result is a defamation lawsuit.

  • Sophie Lawton & Jacina Hollins-Borges @ Media Matters: The Heritage Foundation quietly released draconian new IVF policy recommendations for the next GOP president

    • The Heritage Foundation, the right-wing think tank organizing the plan for a conservative overhaul of the federal government known as Project 2025, recently published another blog critical of in vitro fertilization procedures, this one with a list of specific policy recommendations for limiting access to the reproductive method.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Donald Trump Ryan Walters Tim Burchett Project 2025 Round-Up Heritage Foundation

You Might Also Like