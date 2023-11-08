Right Wing Round-Up: The Redemption Machine

- Dan Ladden-Hall @ The Daily Beast: Moms for Liberty Candidates Take a Beating in Some School Races.
- Igor Derysh @ Salon: “Trying to scare women”: Fox News struggles to cope after brutal election night for GOP.
- Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: ‘Pure Democracies Are Not the Way to Run a Country,’ Says Former Sen. Rick Santorum After Ohio Abortion, Marijuana Vote Results.
- Travis Gettys @ Raw Story: ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer questions popular Democratic governor’s re-election.
- Ian Ward @ Politico: The Brash Group of Young Conservatives Getting Ready for the Next Trump Administration.
- Suzie Glassman @ The Colorado Times Recorder: Leader of Anti-LGBTQ Group Admits to Posing As a 9-Year-Old Girl on Crisis Hotline.
- Aaron Hedge @ Range: Zach Williams meets the redemption machine.
Moms for Liberty, the right-wing “parental rights” group advocating a hardline anti-woke agenda in America’s schools, had a rough night in Tuesday’s elections for school board seats around the country.
Conservatives on Fox News struggled to cope with the abortion-related losses.
Former Pennsylvania Senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum claimed on Tuesday that Ohio’s decision to legalize marijuana and enshrine abortion in the state constitution was proof that “pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”
One of the leading organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., questioned Kentucky’s election results after a Democratic governor won re-election.
The room’s occupants, all interns from Republican congressional offices and conservative think tanks around D.C., weren’t there to party — or at least not exclusively to party. Instead, they took their seats in the rolling chairs, pulled notebooks and pencils out of their backpacks and readied themselves for the day’s seminar. On the agenda: How to take over the federal government, one junior staff position at a time.
Lori Gimelshteyn, the leader of a right-wing organization targeting school diversity policies, admitted in a radio interview and on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that she posed as a nine-year-old Cherry Creek student questioning her gender identity in a text to a crisis line.
Far-right celebrity pastor Sean Feucht, Matt Shea and allies built a massive media campaign claiming to have saved the soul of an unhoused Spokane man