Right Wing Round-Up: The New Litmus Test

Josh Dawsey @ The Washington Post: Was the 2020 election stolen? Job interviews at RNC take an unusual turn.

Prospective hires say agreeing with Trump’s false election claim appears to be a new litmus test for being hired by the party.

Tommy Christopher @ Mediaite: Comer Spins Bizarre Theory About Why News Outlets Keep Saying ‘There’s No Evidence’ Against Biden

“Garland’s working with the Deep State who’s working with the liberal mainstream media to try to indoctrinate into people’s minds that there’s no evidence.”

Molly Cook Escobar, Albert Sun and Shane Goldmacher @ The New York Times: How Trump Moved Money to Pay $100 Million in Legal Bills

Mr. Trump has averaged more than $90,000 a day in legal-related costs for more than three years — none of it paid for with his own money.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: MyPillow Gets Evicted, as Mike Lindell Insists He’s Totally Not Broke

The 62-year-old’s biggest success—a line of poly-foam pillows—is currently facing a court-ordered eviction after the big boss failed to pay $217,000 in rent at one of its two warehouses in ​​Shakopee, Minnesota.

Daniel Lippman @ Politico: Sexual assault lawsuit against Matt Schlapp is dropped

The Republican operative who accused the American Conservative Union head Matt Schlapp of sexual assault has dropped his lawsuits against him and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, according to statements from the main parties.

Media Matters: Steve Bannon says they will jail “demonic” Democrats if Trump wins a second term