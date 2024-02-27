Right Wing Round-Up: The MAGAverse Of Madness

Amanda Moore @ The Nation: I Was Banned From CPAC, but the Extremists Weren’t.

From the lobby, I watched neo-Nazis and other far-right figures waltz unimpeded into Conservative Political Action Conference.

Dan Ladden-Hall @ The Daily Beast: Virginia Lt. Gov. Makes Bizarre Apology Speech After Misgendering Trans Lawmaker.

State Sen. Danica Roem walked out of the chamber after she was called “sir.”

Jeremy Barr @ The Washington Post: How everything became a ‘psyop’ for conservative media.

It’s not just Taylor Swift. Right-wing pundits are branding everything from climate change to the Hunter Biden case a ‘psyop,’ though the conspiracy-tinged phrase is losing grip on an actual definition.

Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Newt Gingrich’s WTF Term For Michelle Obama Must Be Heard To Be Believed.

Newt Gingrich said Monday that Michelle Obama was “more racially intense” than former President Barack Obama, which would hurt her chances as a potential candidate for president.

Media Matters: A guide to the MAGA media universe.

Trump’s inner circle of advisers has shifted even more toward the fringes.

Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: Who Paid For Sarah Sanders’ Six Figure Super Bowl Extravaganza?