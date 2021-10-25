Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Round-Up: The Liberty Way

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 25, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Hunter Walker @ Rolling Stone: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff.
  • David Edwards @ Raw Story: Mike Lindell to broadcast 3-day Thanksgiving ‘marathon’ as he prepares America for overturning election.
  • Hannah Dreyfus @ ProPublica: “The Liberty Way”: How Liberty University Discourages and Dismisses Students’ Reports of Sexual Assaults.
  • Peter Wehner @ The Atlantic: The Evangelical Church Is Breaking Apart.
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: GOP Candidate Laughs As Church Crowd Yells Anti-Biden Slogan “Let’s Go, Brandon.”
  • Jamie Ross @ The Daily Beast: Donald Trump Jr. Is Hawking Shockingly Tacky ‘Alec Baldwin Kills People’ T-Shirts.
  • Joe Jervis: Madison Cawthorn: If You Don’t Believe The Election Was Stolen Then You Are “Against The Constitution.”
  • Leia Idliby @ Mediaite: Jim Caviezel Appears at a QAnon Conference, Fires Up the Crowd With a Bonkers Ode to Classic Speech from Braveheart.
  • David Gilbert @ Vice News: These Pastors Are Telling People Trump Is Still President and Are Ready for War.

Tags: Donald Trump Jr. Jim Caviezel Ken Peters Madison Cawthorn Mark Burns Mike Lindell Capitol Insurrection Round-Up Liberty University

