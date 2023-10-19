Right Wing Round-Up: The Kraken Cracks

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 19, 2023 5:03 pm
  • Dan Friedman @ Mother Jones: Release the Kraken! Sidney Powell Just Pleaded Guilty in Georgia Election Trial and Agreed to Testify.
  • Tom Boggioni @ Raw Story: Sidney Powell guilty plea opens door to her becoming key Jack Smith witness against Trump.
  • AJ McDougall @ The Daily Beast: Wannabe Tennessee Mayor Smiles With Neo-Nazi in Photo on Social Media.
  • John Russell @ LGBTQ Nation: GOP congressman claims the Bible has been banned in America for 60 years.
  • Media Matters: BlazeTV host Steve Deace praises parent for not accepting their LGBT child, claiming LGBT Americans want to “infest our children.”
  • Carl Gibson @ AlterNet: GOP lawmaker accuses law school of anti-Christian bias after it confirms he lied about attending.
