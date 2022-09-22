Right Wing Round-Up: Telepathic Declassification

- David Gilbert @ Vice News: Trump Says He Can Declassify State Secrets With His Mind.
- Colby Hall @ Mediaite: Trump Tells Stunned Hannity FBI Were Looking for Hillary’s Deleted Emails in Mar-a-Lago Raid.
- Andrew Kaczynski @ CNN: GOP congressional candidate said US suffered from women’s suffrage and praised organization trying to repeal 19th Amendment.
- William Bredderman @ The Daily Beast: AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust.
- Cristina Cabrera @ Talking Points Memo: Ginni Thomas Agrees To Testify In Front Of Jan. 6 Committee.
- Nick Reynolds @ Newsweek: One of Trump’s Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down.