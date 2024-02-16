Right Wing Round-Up: Paving The Road To Fascism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 16, 2024 4:59 pm
  • Peter Montgomery @ The Public Eye: Project 2025: How Trump Loyalists and Right-Wing Leaders Are Paving a Fast Road to Fascism.

    • Former President Donald Trump, nursing personal grievances against “deep state” officials and White House staff who thwarted his plans to stay in power after his 2020 defeat, has made it clear that his second term would be far more dangerous to American democracy than his first.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: In civil fraud case, judge fines Trump more than $350 million.

    • It takes a special kind of person to get caught overseeing a fraudulent charity, a fraudulent “university” and a business that repeatedly committed fraud.

  • Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani @ The New Republic: Republicans’ Star Hunter Biden Witness Charged for Lying to the FBI.

    • Alexander Smirnov, an FBI informant, was charged for making up his bribery allegations against Hunter and Joe Biden.

  • Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Lisa Lerer @ The New York Times: Trump Privately Expresses Support for a 16-Week Abortion Ban.

    • In supporting a 16-week ban with exceptions, Donald Trump appears to be trying to satisfy social conservatives who want to further restrict abortion access and voters who want more modest limits.

  • Angry White Men: Rep. Josh Schriver Doubles Down On White Supremacist ‘Great Replacement’ Conspiracy.

    • Last week Rep. Josh Schriver of Michigan was condemned for sharing a meme on X endorsing the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy. But instead of moving on, Schriver — with the help of Jack Posobiec, who first posted the meme — is doubling down. On Human Events Daily, Schriver claimed there is an “intentional” plan to replace white Americans.

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Tucker Carlson Tries to Walk Back Defense of Putin’s ‘Killing’ After Navalny Death.

    • Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson paused his charm offensive on Vladimir Putin’s behalf to express outrage over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday.

