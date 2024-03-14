Right Wing Round-Up: Monetizing Nazism

- Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Trump Campaign Ads Are Monetizing Pro-Nazi Content on Rumble
- Justin Horowitz @ Media Matters: Misogynistic manosphere influencers embrace Nazism
- Matt Shuham @ HuffPost: Election Deniers Have Taken Over The RNC After A Trump Shake-Up
- Matthew Choi @ The Texas Tribune: Political novice Brandon Gill seeks to be Trump’s biggest advocate in Congress
- Wendy Suares @ KOKH: Oklahoma tax dollars funding national promotion of State Superintendent Walters
- Telling Jefferson Lies: Wolfe in Wolf’s Clothing
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is running online advertising to raise cash for 2024 — and a portion of that ad spending is monetizing pro-Nazi content on the streaming service Rumble, Rolling Stone has observed.
Right-wing “manosphere” influencers including Sneako, Jon Zherka, and Myron Gaines are embracing Nazism and defending Adolf Hitler online.
Donald Trump never gave up his lies about the 2020 election. Now, party leadership is stocked with his picks.
Brandon Gill is on a glide path to becoming the next congressman of Texas’ ruby red 26th Congressional District, after beating a crowded pool of Republicans in the primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess. For those wondering how the likely congressional newcomer intends to conduct himself on Capitol Hill, Gill says it’s simple — he will follow Donald Trump’s lead.
A DC-based firm is pocketing tens of thousands of your tax dollars to promote State Superintendent Ryan Walters on a national stage.
Stephen Wolfe’s book The Case for Christian Nationalism ignited a firestorm of controversy when it was released in 2022. In the book, Wolfe calls for revolt against tyranny and for Christians to mobilize at the state and local level to enact self-conscious Christian governments. In principle, according to Wolfe, Christian state’s could use violence to maintain a Christian social order.