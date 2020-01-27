Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: MAGA’s Safe Space

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 27, 2020 5:33 pm
  • Andrew Prokop @ Vox: John Bolton’s impeachment bombshell, explained.
  • Colby Hall @ Mediaite: Trump Denies Bolton Book Report: ‘I NEVER Told John Bolton’ That Aid to Ukraine Was Tied to Biden Investigation.
  • Ja’han Jones @ HuffPost: Major Veterans Group Calls On Trump To Apologize For Downplaying Troops’ Injuries.
  • John Fea: Liberty University’s Choice of Commencement Speaker Should Not Surprise Us.
  • Will Sommer @ The Daily Beast: Trump Hotel Sale Has DC MAGA Groupies Scared About Losing Their Safe Space.

