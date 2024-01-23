Right Wing Round-Up: Lib(rarie)s Of TikTok

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 23, 2024 5:12 pm
  • Justin Rohrlich @ The Daily Beast: ‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator Now Advising Oklahoma School Libraries.

    • Chaya Raichik—who doesn’t even live in Oklahoma—was tapped for her expertise on the “radical left” and “woke indoctrination.”

  • Nathalie Baptiste @ HuffPost: Ryan Walters Smears Oklahoma Educators While Proposing New Rules.

    • The controversial Oklahoma state superintendent of schools suggested, without evidence, that the state teachers union and educators were creating a culture that allowed for rampant sexual misconduct against students.

  • Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Email sheds new light on Texas House candidate Jared Woodfill’s role in Southern Baptist leader’s sex abuse scandal.

    • Woodfill has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton despite his connection to Paul Pressler, a prominent religious figure accused of rape.

  • Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood @ Public Witness: Josh Hawley’s ‘Christian’ Nation.

    • After fist-pumping for Christian Nationalism and running away from the truth, Hawley doubled down on his effort to undo our constitutional system.

  • Tori Otten @ The New Republic: New Transcript Blows Up James Comer’s Entire Hunter Biden Argument.

    • A new transcript from a key Hunter Biden witness undercuts many of the claims Republicans are making about “Biden corruption.”

  • Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: Trump Attempts to Describe Missile Defense: ‘Ding, Ding, Ding, Boom, Whoosh!’

    • The former president resorted to sound effects when explaining missile defense systems during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Chaya Raichik Donald Trump James Comer Jared Woodfill Josh Hawley Ryan Walters Round-Up

You Might Also Like