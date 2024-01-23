Right Wing Round-Up: Lib(rarie)s Of TikTok

- Justin Rohrlich @ The Daily Beast: ‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator Now Advising Oklahoma School Libraries.
- Nathalie Baptiste @ HuffPost: Ryan Walters Smears Oklahoma Educators While Proposing New Rules.
- Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Email sheds new light on Texas House candidate Jared Woodfill’s role in Southern Baptist leader’s sex abuse scandal.
- Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood @ Public Witness: Josh Hawley’s ‘Christian’ Nation.
- Tori Otten @ The New Republic: New Transcript Blows Up James Comer’s Entire Hunter Biden Argument.
- Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: Trump Attempts to Describe Missile Defense: ‘Ding, Ding, Ding, Boom, Whoosh!’
Chaya Raichik—who doesn’t even live in Oklahoma—was tapped for her expertise on the “radical left” and “woke indoctrination.”
The controversial Oklahoma state superintendent of schools suggested, without evidence, that the state teachers union and educators were creating a culture that allowed for rampant sexual misconduct against students.
Woodfill has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton despite his connection to Paul Pressler, a prominent religious figure accused of rape.
After fist-pumping for Christian Nationalism and running away from the truth, Hawley doubled down on his effort to undo our constitutional system.
A new transcript from a key Hunter Biden witness undercuts many of the claims Republicans are making about “Biden corruption.”
The former president resorted to sound effects when explaining missile defense systems during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.