Right Wing Round-Up: Lacking Wisdom and Hating Freedom

Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck @ CNN: Speaker Johnson wrote foreword for book filled with conspiracy theories and homophobic insults

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson wrote the foreword and publicly promoted a 2022 book that spread baseless and discredited conspiracy theories and used derogatory homophobic insults.

Tim Alberta @ Politico: The Bogus Historians Who Teach Evangelicals They Live in a Theocracy.

They had come out by the hundreds, decked out in patriotic attire this October evening in 2021, to hear from a man who was introduced to them as “America’s greatest living historian.” They had come for David Barton.

John Fea @ Current: Chad Connelly: Those who criticize David Barton do not possess true Christian wisdom and “hate freedom.”

It reveals the deep-seated anti-intellectualism present among conservative evangelicals. It shows how politics has torn the church apart. As long as Connelly is able to secure funding to travel around the country with David Barton and tell lies about the American past in service to his “Christian” political agenda, the more anti-intellectualism and the political captivity of the evangelical church will persist.

Bob Smietana @ Religion News Service: Warren Throckmorton takes on David Barton and ‘Christian nationalists’ revisionist history.

Despite past controversy, Barton’s influence has found an eager audience with the rise of Christian nationalism in the age of Trump.’

Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Texas GOP executive committee rejects proposed ban on associating with Nazi sympathizers and Holocaust deniers.

Some members of the committee said such a ban, proposed two months after a prominent conservative activist was caught meeting with a famous white supremacist, might be a “slippery slope” or too vague.

Michael Kaplan, Major Garrett, and Sheena Samu @ CBS News: Eligible voters are being swept up in conservative activists’ efforts to purge voter rolls.

Voters eligible to cast ballots are already being swept up in a grassroots effort to purge the nation’s registration rolls ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a CBS News investigation has found.

Joe Jervis: Ex-Employee Says Ousted “Ex-Gay” Church Militant Founder Was Living An “Active Homosexual Lifestyle.”

I don’t think it’s too salacious to come out and say that the accusations against Voris are of a sexual nature.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Kirk Cameron wants schools to ditch Scholastic book fairs for a right-wing alternative.