Right Wing Round-Up: Justifiable Homicide

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 23, 2023 4:36 pm
  • John Fea @ Current: Ron DeSantis is heading to Liberty University.
  • Nick Visser @ HuffPost: Michigan GOP Refuses To Back Down After Comparing Gun Reform To The Holocaust.
  • Joe Jervis: GOP Rep With Five Personal Bankruptcies Opposes Biden’s Student Loan Relief: “Debt Cannot Be Canceled.”
  • Ken Meyer @ Mediaite: Rudy Giuliani Claims George Soros Personally Chased Him and Tried to Stop His Plane From Taking Off During Ukraine Trip.
  • Alex Henderson @ AlterNet: WI Supreme Court hopeful spoke at event with pastor who says killing abortion doctors is ‘justifiable homicide.’

Tags: Burgess Owens Dan Kelly Kristina Karamo Matt Trewhella Ron DeSantis Rudy Giuliani Round-Up

