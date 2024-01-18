Right Wing Round-Up: God’s Will

Tommy Christopher @ Mediaite: Trump Rants in Dead Of Night He Needs FULL IMMUNITY — Even For EVENTS THAT CROSSED THE LINE.

Former President Donald Trump escalated his argument for “FULL IMMUNITY” with a late-late-night social media post likening presidents to the occasional “ROGUE COP” who must be shielded from prosecution for the greater good.

Sam Brodey and Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: This GOP Rep.’s Anti-Abortion Stances Keep Vanishing From Her Website.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) initially ran for Congress with an unabashed anti-abortion stance. Ever since then, abortion has quietly been disappearing from her campaign website.

Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Steve Bannon Loses It After Mike Johnson Says Biden Presidency Is ‘God’s Will.’

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to the heavens Wednesday for declaring that Joe Biden is president because God wanted it that way.

Troy Matthews @ MeidasTouch Network: Matt Gaetz Torched After Saying ‘Julios’ and ‘Jamals’ Can Replace ‘Karens’ in MAGA Movement.

Gaetz told host Carl Higbie that the MAGA movement doesn’t need women because, Gaetz claimed, “For every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready to sign up for the MAGA movement.”

Angry White Men: Anna Perez Uses The N-Word While Discussing Black, Gay Conservative.

On the Jan. 17, 2024 episode of her Rumble show, Wrongthink Primetime, Anna Perez defended a group of white supremacists who heckled Rob Smith — a Black, gay Republican influencer — with racist and homophobic slurs. Perez also repeated these slurs verbatim, and accused Smith of “whining to CNN” about it.

Media Matters: Matt Walsh lashes out at conservatives criticizing a Babylon Bee post: “Old school ethnic stereotype jokes are almost always at least mildly amusing.”