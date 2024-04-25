Right Wing Round-Up: Furry Fury

Yvonne Wingett Sanchez @ The Washington Post: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies charged in Arizona 2020 election probe

An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted seven attorneys or aides affiliated with Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign as well as 11 Arizona Republicans on felony charges related to their alleged efforts to subvert Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state, according to an announcement by the state attorney general. Those indicted include former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Christina Bobb, top campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and former campaign aide Mike Roman.

Pema Levy @ Mother Jones: The GOP’s “Election Integrity” Lawyer Was Just Indicted for Election Subversion

Christina Bobb tried to overturn the 2020 election, and Arizona just charged her for it.

Kate Briquelet @ The Daily Beast: Bogus Furry Panic Overtakes Utah School District

Group chats viewed by The Daily Beast reveal that parents were involved in planning students’ anti-furry protests—and securing right-wing media attention.

Angry White Men: Heather Mac Donald: ‘The Great Replacement Theory Is Real’

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Heather Mac Donald endorsed the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. Mac Donald, a fellow at the right-wing Manhattan Institute, declared that the “Great Replacement theory is real,” and that we’ve “decided to destroy our birthrate” and “flood our country with cultures” that are “not compatible.”

Media Matters: Trump ally Laura Loomer: “You are an enemy to this country if you do not vote for Donald Trump”

Loomer: Jews who support Democrats “might as well just go put yourself in a gas chamber yourself if this is how you’re gonna behave.”

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Trump Lawyer Says Having Political Rival Killed Could Constitute ‘Official’ Presidential Act