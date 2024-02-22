Right Wing Round-Up: Finish The Job

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 22, 2024 4:42 pm
  • David Edwards @ Raw Story: Right-wing host wants overthrow of democracy: ‘We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6.’

    • Jack Posobiec, a right-wing host and activist, told a group of conservatives that their goal should be overthrowing democracy because they didn’t get the job done on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Nikki Haley: Frozen Embryos Are ‘Babies.’

    • Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is siding with a first-of-its-kind ruling that decrees frozen embryos are human beings.

  • Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: New Matt Schlapp Subpoenas Target Document-Shredding at CPAC.

    • New subpoenas in the sexual assault lawsuit against CPAC leader Matt Schlapp have gone out to key witnesses, including one official who allegedly oversaw shredding in the office.

  • Telling Jefferson Lies: Whitewashing Jefferson, Part One.

    • Why did Thomas Nelson pull David Barton’s book The Jefferson Lies from publication in 2012? Last week, we started to answer that question. This week we continue to provide specific illustrations of the historical errors which triggered that unprecedented move by Thomas Nelson.

  • Troy Matthews @ MeidasTouch Network: Republicans Furious as Speaker Johnson Turns GOP Leadership Meeting Into Religious Revival.

    • Members of House Republican leadership expressed frustration at Speaker Mike Johnson after a GOP leadership retreat over the weekend, organized to outline plans for keeping the majority, quickly turned into a religious service.

  • Tess Owen @ Vice News: Inside the Christian Nationalist Church Where Proud Boys Go to be Baptized.

    • Southern California pastor Hansel Orzame leads an “unwoke church” where he prepares his followers to wage “spiritual warfare.”

