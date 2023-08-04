Right Wing Round-Up: Feels Like Communism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 4, 2023 5:07 pm
  • Candice Ortiz @ Mediaite: Marjorie Taylor Greene Delivers Warning From Her Home Gym We’re ‘Post-Constitution’ With Third Trump Indictment: ‘Feels Like Communism!’
  • Karim Zidan @ Sports Politika: The evolution of fascist fight clubs.
  • Emine Yücel @ Talking Points Memo: Tennessee Dems Expelled After Gun Protest Win Back Seats In Special Election.
  • Joe Jervis: Anti-Abortion Extremist Launches Bid For US House.
  • Media Matters: BlazeTV’s Steve Deace reacts to Donald Trump indictment: “This is an assassination. They stole the last election retroactively. They’re gonna steal this one preemptively.”
  • Christopher Mathias @ HuffPost: Richard Hanania, Rising Right-Wing Star, Wrote For White Supremacist Sites Under Pseudonym.

