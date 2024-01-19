Right Wing Round-Up: Editing Is Not Censorship

Angry White Men: BlazeTV Host Jason Whitlock Heaps Praise On Antisemitic Author.

On the latest episode of his show, Fearless, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock interviewed antisemitic author E. Michael Jones. During the interview, Jones claimed that Jewish people control the porn industry, founded the NAACP, and used the Harlem Renaissance to enslave Black people. Whitlock said that Jones was “speaking facts” and lauded him as “fearless.”

Dan Ladden-Hall @ The Daily Beast: Trump Calls Biden an ‘Absolute Threat to Democracy,’ Hypocrisy Meter Melts.

The former president managed to make the claim with a straight face.

Hemant Mehta @ Friend Atheist: Conservatives are falsely claiming NBC censored Jesus in an interview with C.J. Stroud.

Conservative Christians are furious at NBC for not promoting a football player’s proselytizing after a big game. And their outrage is, as usual, missing the point.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Far-Right Turns on Matt Gaetz For Encouraging Racial Diversity in MAGA Movement: ‘Extremely Embarrassing.’

Gaetz boasting that MAGA could become “more diverse” and court both Hispanic and Black voters sparked a fierce backlash from the far-right.

Tess Owen @ Vice News: Far-Right Congressman Complains There Aren’t Enough White People Joining the Army.

Rep. Paul Gosar blamed the drop in white recruits on the army’s supposed “woke Marxist ideologies.”

Peter Dreier @ Talking Points Memo: Is The NRA Nightmare Almost Over?