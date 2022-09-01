Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Decertified in Heaven

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 1, 2022 5:00 pm
  • After interviewing Stella Immanuel, Stephen Strang wants to see “Anthony Fauci and the CDC apologize for the havoc they created [for] the Frontline Doctors and others they canceled and demonized for views that now they admit were correct all along.” That is probably not going to happen.
  • Ethan Ralph declares that neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin is “one of the most influential online voices of his generation.”
  • Jesse Kelly claims that Democrats want to disarm Americans “because they want the freedom to hurt you.”
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) reveals how God and Q basically operate exactly the same way.
  • Finally, QAnon conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed “prophet” Johnny Enlow reports that the 2020 presidential election has been decertified in Heaven and that President Joe Biden has been replaced by an actor: “I tell you 100% it has happened.”

