Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Round-Up: Dance of the Queen Bee

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 12, 2020 5:34 pm
  • Aaron Rupar @ Vox: It took one question for a reporter to expose Trump’s latest baseless Obama conspiracy theory.
  • Ed Mazza @ HuffPost: Mitch McConnell: ‘Classless’ Obama ‘Should’ve Kept His Mouth Shut’ About Trump.
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Here’s Trump’s “Spiritual Adviser” Paula White Dancing Like a Bee for Jesus.
  • Ken Meyer @ Mediaite: Trump Ragetweets Morning Joe, Demands Murder Investigation of ‘Total Nut Job’ Scarborough.
  • John Fea: Liberty University Dumps Its Philosophy Department.
  • Timothy Johnson @ Media Matters: Alex Jones claims frontline coronavirus health care workers are killing patients for eugenics.

Tags: Alex Jones Donald Trump Joe Scarborough Mitch McConnell Paula White Barack Obama Coronavirus Round-Up Liberty University

You Might Also Like