Right Wing Round-Up: Christian Patriotic History

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 26, 2022 5:14 pm
  • Tom Dreisbach @ NPR: Here’s what changed in Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘2,000 Mules’ book after it was recalled.
  • Joe Jervis: Oklahoma School Superintendent Candidate Wants All Teachers Reeducated With “Christian Patriotic History”.
  • David Edwards @ Raw Story: ‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: PA candidate for governor defends hanging with rioters on Jan. 6.
  • Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: This MAGA Influencer Attacks Dems for DUIs. That’s Rich.
  • Colby Hall @ Mediaite: Mehmet Oz Says Abortion Decision Should Be Left Up to ‘Local Political Leaders’.

Tags: Dinesh D'Souza Doug Mastriano Mehmet Oz Ryan Fournier Round-Up

