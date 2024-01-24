Right Wing Round-Up: An All Out War On God

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP is ‘eradicating’ Trump skeptics.

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t just want Trump’s GOP skeptics to lose, she wants them to be purged from the party altogether, crushing dissent.

Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: Arizona GOP Chairman Resigns, Tears Into Kari Lake Over ‘Selectively Edited’ Tape of Him Trying to Push Her Out of Senate Race.

Jeff DeWit, the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, announced Wednesday is resigning after a leaked audio tape showed him trying push Kari Lake out of the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Gabriella Ferrigine @ Salon: Susan Collins claims she won’t back Trump if he wins the GOP nomination.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said she will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Kellyanne Conway Says Nikki Haley ‘Can’t Become An Election Denier.’ Ahem.

Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that Nikki Haley “can’t become an election denier,” prompting cries of “hypocrisy” and “gaslighting” from social media critics.

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss.

“You know there’s an all out war on family in this country,” Eric Trump declared while speaking to Newsmax. “There’s an all out war on God and religious freedom in this country. There’s certainly an all out war on freedom of speech and [the] First Amendment, you know, in this nation you guys have seen that, you’ve covered it probably every single day for the last three years.”

Angry White Men: Stew Peters Finally Embraces Holocaust Denial.