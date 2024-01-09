Right Wing Round-Up: Absolute Immunity

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted.

A President could order the assassination of his political rival and not ever face prosecution unless the House successfully impeached him and the Senate convicted him for that crime, according to the ex-president’s attorney, in oral arguments Tuesday morning attempting to convince judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals of Trump’s claims of absolute immunity.

Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Trump Says He Hopes Economic ‘Crash’ He Predicted Happens in ‘Next 12 Months.’

Former President Donald Trump predicted the country will face an economic crisis and he hopes it happens within the next year.

Angry White Men: TPUSA Severs Ties With Antisemitic ‘Brand Ambassador’ Morgan Ariel.

As of last week, right-wing student group Turning Point USA had apparently cut ties with “brand ambassador” Morgan Ariel. Ariel, an Internet personality with a history of violent and antisemitic commentary, wrote on X that she had been “removed as an ambassador” for “exercising my 1st amendment right and upholding biblical principals [sic].”

Media Matters: “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander brags that “our perspective” and “fact set” on January 6 is “now being shared, is being taken in consideration.”

“The greatest acts of patriotism, outside of the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform since the Revolutionary War, have been what J6 patriots have done.”

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: GOP Secretary of State Melts Down When Asked To Explain Bid to Throw Biden Off Ballot.