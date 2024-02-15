Right Wing Round-Up: A Political Necessity

Russ Bynum @ The Associated Press: Conservative group tells judge it has no evidence to back its claims of Georgia ballot stuffing.

A conservative group has told a Georgia judge that it doesn’t have evidence to support its claims of illegal ballot stuffing during the the 2020 general election and a runoff two months later.

Philip Bump @ The Washington Post: The final repudiation of ‘2000 Mules.’

[Dinesh] D’Souza’s argument depends entirely on True the Vote’s data, as he explained when we spoke in 2022. Much of it was immediately disproved.

Angry White Men: Right-Wing Author Bethany Mandel Announces Campaign For Board Of Education In Maryland.

Bethany Mandel’s decision to run for Board of Education in Montgomery County, Maryland seems like perplexing choice. The self-described “homeschooling mother of six” is a right-wing author who supports “school choice.” Montgomery County, on the other hand, skews heavily Democratic, with nearly 80% of voters in 2020 casting their ballots for Joe Biden.

Andrew Perez @ Rolling Stone: Social Media’s Cringiest Conservative Is Running for School Board — As a Democrat

Mandel tells Rolling Stone she has been a registered Democrat for several years, as a matter of political necessity. “Elections in this county are decided at the primary,” she says. “The county executive won by less than 100 votes.”

Ron Filipkowski @ MeidasTouch Network: DeSantis Walks Back FL Book Ban Statute He Once Championed.

Upon his return to Florida after his disastrous presidential campaign, Ron DeSantis has decided to walk back his policy under a firestorm of criticism about the law. This morning, he actually expressed outrage at his own supporters and the very law he championed.

Ben Lorber @ Religion Dispatches: Meet the ‘Bronze Age Zionists’ — Far-Right Jews Embracing Fascism in the Wake of October 7.

Since October 7, a micro-community of what I’m calling “Bronze Age Zionists” has emerged with greater visibility on sites like Twitter and Telegram, Discord and TikTok, determined to put a Jewish, and militant Zionist spin on the ‘dissident Right’ (formerly known as the alt-right).

