Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Round-Up: A Blizzard of Conspiracies

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 10, 2022 5:32 pm
  • Matthew Sheffield @ Flux: The January 6th Capitol attack was the inevitable product of the Christian Right’s hatred of America.
  • Arun Gupta @ Salon: After the Storm: A year after Jan. 6, Trump supporters still lost in blizzard of conspiracies.
  • Kelly Weill @ The Daily Beast: MAGA Audit Fans Turn on Cyber Ninjas After Court Ruling.
  • David Edwards @ Raw Story: Ron Johnson explains why he lied about term limits to run again: ‘I’m just one of those truth-tellers.’
  • Steve Bennen @ The Maddow Blog: Senate Republican draws Trump’s ire for telling election truths.
  • Media Matters: Ben Shapiro calls Justice Sonia Sotomayor a “low-IQ human being” and an “affirmative action” appointment.

Tags: Ben Shapiro ron johnson Capitol Insurrection Round-Up

You Might Also Like