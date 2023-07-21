Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You’re Just Weak

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 21, 2023 5:05 pm
  • Earlier this week, the Christian nationalist program “FlashPoint” interviewed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is Hindu. Last night, host Gene Bailey felt compelled to open the show by reassuring viewers that “this program is based 100% on the Christian Bible.”
  • Nick Fuentes claims that he no longer supports Kanye West’s presidential campaign because of the photos of “a cross on [West’s] wife’s butt.” How convenient for him that he found that excuse weeks after he was fired from West’s campaign.
  • Joshua Feuerstein says that “in order to be peaceful, you must first be capable of extreme violence. Otherwise, you’re just weak.”
  • Steve Franssen declares that “America needs more white men in more positions of influence, not less” and asserts that the “white man should stop giving his money to Jewish causes, including the GOP.”
  • Finally, Jim Garlow is pretty confident that the world has “moved into the early season of judgement” prophesied in the Bible.

