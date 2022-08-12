Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Written by God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 12, 2022 5:20 pm
  • David Brody and Anna Perez lashed out at those who mocked their recent segment spreading baseless QAnon conspiracy theories about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, accusing their critics of not “getting your facts straight.”
  • Stephen Strang declares that the search of Mar-a-Lago “is not just about politics, but spiritual warfare against Trump and the nation.”
  • John Guandolo proclaims that “what is happening in America is the intentional outcome of a 100+ year communist movement and a 60+ year Islamic Movement in the United States.”
  • Nick Fuentes says that “so many people are OK with racism, which is progress, but not enough people are OK with misogyny.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter would like to see influencer Addison Rae burned alive at the stake for wearing a “blasphemous” bikini.
  • Finally, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick believes that “we were a nation founded upon not the words of our founders, but the words of God because He wrote the Constitution.”

Tags: Anna Perez Dalton Clodfelter Dan Patrick David Brody John Guandolo Nick Fuentes Stephen Strang Leftovers

