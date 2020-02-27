Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Woke Is a Joke’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Kellyanne Conway told CPAC that “woke is a joke, woke is totally broke.”
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz kicked off his speech at CPAC by declaring that “we are the elites now.”
  • Gaetz also admitted that he has “catfished special interests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” but announces that he “will not pick up their money [on] the nightstand any more.”
  • Charlie Kirk says that if people really want to be rebels, they should wear a MAGA hat on a college campus.
  • Finally, Diamond and Silk explain the difference between Democrats and Republicans.

Tags: Charlie Kirk Diamond & Silk Kellyanne Conway Rep. Matt Gaetz CPAC 2020 Leftovers CPAC

