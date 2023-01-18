Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Trying to Take Over the World

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 18, 2023 5:15 pm
  • The Victory Channel’s “FlashPoint” program is holding a “Truth and Freedom” event in Florida next month. “FlashPoint” host Gene Bailey announced that they will use the event to train right-wing Christians how to take over local school boards: “That sounds like we’re trying to take over the world? Yes, we are. I fully admit that. That’s exactly what we’re doing.”
  • Vincent James declares that teaching about LGBTQ issues is part of a “satanic ritual” and the only way to stop it is to impose “straight up fascism.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos, who just spent months interning for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, says those who work for the likes of newly elected Rep. George Santos are “frightening and dangerous” psychopaths.
  • Shane Vaughn told his audience that they “are the 12 disciples that God has called to stand behind Donald Trump” and wage spiritual warfare on his behalf.
  • Finally, Hank Kunneman is pretty sure that President Joe Biden has been replaced by a demon.

