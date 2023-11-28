Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Very Same Path

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 28, 2023 5:16 pm
  • David Lane warns that “America finds itself on the very same path” as Nazi Germany “unless the church finally will engage in confrontation with secularism.”
  • Christian nationalist North Dakota state Rep. Brandon Prichard can’t “imagine being a man and voting Democrat”: “Laughable!”
  • Andrew Torba, the antisemitic founder of Gab, declares that “‘Christian’ Zionism is a false gospel that has subverted the Gospel of Jesus Christ in order to fund and propagate the support of a political project of a people who reject and hate Him”: “Its poison fruit produced generations of idolatrous, apathetic, and defeatist-minded Christians that sat back and did nothing as our country, culture, and churches degenerated into wicked depravity. This theological system is from the pit of hell and we need to send it right back.”
  • In the wake of a recent middling IQ test, white nationalist Dalton Clodfelter has started a Substack attempting to explain complex issues via essays that appear to have been written by artificial intelligence.
  • Finally, QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin is elated that Elon Musk is now promoting the PizzaGate conspiracy theory: “He would not be putting a laser pointer on PizzaGate if PizzaGate wasn’t real.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Andrew Torba Brandon Prichard Dalton Clodfelter David Lane Elon Musk Liz Crokin Leftovers

You Might Also Like