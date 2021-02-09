Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Trump News Network

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 9, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump is nothing but an attack on freedom of speech driven by Democrats who don’t want conservatives to be able to ask questions, like she claims that she was doing when she posted conspiracy theories and outrageous comments on her Facebook page.
  • Mychal Massie condemns President Joe Biden “just as John the Baptist publicly condemned the tetrarch Herod Antipas for taking his brother Philip’s wife and many other wicked acts.”
  • James Dobson is urging right-wing activists to mobilize against the For the People Act: “This bill is so over-the-top it seems unbelievable. Unfortunately, this nightmare is all too real, and this legislation will become law if we don’t take action.”
  • Scott Lively does not support the Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “not because it involved the use of force, but because it was a stupid, pointless and chaotic use of force I believe was orchestrated by haters of President Trump.”
  • Bill Mitchell was banned from Twitter six months ago and he is still complaining about it.
  • Finally, Brigitte Gabriel claims that she met recently with members of Trump’s “inner circle” in Florida, and reports that Donald Trump Jr. has purchased a 50 percent ownership stake in One America News with the intention of turning it into the main competitor to Fox News.

