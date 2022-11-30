Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Opinion of Sheep

  • Antisemitic Christian nationalist Andrew Torba says that former President Donald Trump must “never apologize” for dining with Nick Fuentes and praises Kanye West for being willing to “name the enemy” [i.e. Jews]: “A lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep.”
  • Torba also posted various antisemitic messages on Gab and Telegram, stating that “I for one am sick and tired of 2% of the population impressing their satanic ‘values’ on the other 98% of us,” and “we are the Republican Party. It’s ours and we’re taking back control of it from the Zionist donor class. Even President Trump can’t disavow us. Oh and we are just getting started.”
  • Far-right streamer Jared Nobel (aka Woozuh) declares that Fuentes cannot be a Holocaust denier because the term is just a “made-up gobbledygook word.”
  • Tony Perkins warns that with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the Senate, “the government has declared open season on anyone who believes in marriage as it’s always been, the union of a man and woman.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander is a militant authoritarian Catholic who proclaims that he would “like to abolish the Protestant church [because] you are in love with a hologram of your wife, and you’re fucking a pillow.”

