Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Man Is Sending a Message

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 3, 2020 5:33 pm
  • Curt Landry claims that activists can go to George Soros’s website and sign up to be paid to riot. You can’t.
  • Dan Bongino is outraged that the media is painting President Donald Trump as a coward for hiding in a bunker during the recent protests, especially after Trump showed his “stones” by staging his Bible photo-op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church.
  • Ralph Reed and Franklin Graham have nothing but praise for Trump’s blatant Bible photo-op.
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that he “doesn’t care” whether Trump’s faith “is genuine or not” because “the man is sending a message” of support for the church with his photo-op.
  • Cliff Kincaid offers up a rare voice of dissent, saying that Trump’s Bible photo-op was largely meaningless and Trump should instead be “encouraging people to arm themselves and quickly.”
  • Finally, Scott Lively and Mark Taylor both claim that the George Floyd protests were ginned up to protect former President Barack Obama from prosecution.

