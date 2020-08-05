Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Gestapo Communist Party of America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 5, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein hopes that Republicans “get lucky” and that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “kicks the bucket before the election.”
  • Lance Wallnau says there have been no state-sponsored terrorist attacks against the United States under President Donald Trump because “he seems kind of crazy” and there is no telling how he will respond.
  • Mark Taylor declares that any COVID-19 vaccine “is a deadly weapon” that can justifiably be resisted by way of the Second Amendment.
  • Dave Daubenmire claims that if he had been elected to Congress when he ran in 2010, he’d either be president or dead today.
  • White House senior advisor Stephen Miller claims that Donald Trump “saved the city of Portland.”
  • Cindy Jacobs cannot understand how Trump could possibly be using evangelicals because he’s giving them everything they want.
  • Finally, Chris McDonald warns that once they can get you to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is nothing to stop them from forcing you to wear goggles, a hijab, or even “the state uniform of the Gestapo Communist Party of America.”

