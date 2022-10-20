Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Courtroom of Heaven

- Mario Murillo declares that “Fauci is guilty of perhaps the greatest scandal in American history. Obama callously dictates policies that are taking away freedoms because he hates America. Biden is a lawless puppet who will do and say anything to appease his masters.”
- Dave Hayes predicts that “a show of force is on the horizon between the deep state’s uniformed thugs and armed patriots who can only be pushed so far. I expect that before a bloody revolution occurs, patriots in the military will assume command and assist in the reinstatement of Trump as President, either through a new election, or after presenting convincing evidence to the public that he won the 2020 election outright.”
- Kat Kerr channels God in declaring that “[former President Donald Trump] is the President of the United States of America and I will give him four more years. There will not need to be an election to cause that to happen for I have already spoken from the courtroom of Heaven.”
- Andy Schlafly praises Herschel Walker’s “Reaganesque performance” during a recent Senate debate.
- Finally, nobody can accuse Rep. Eric Swalwell of exaggerating with his recent ad depicting a woman living under MAGA Republican rule being arrested for having had an abortion, because Christian fascists like Dalton Clodfelter, Edward Szall, and Lauren Witzke are openly saying that this is exactly what they want to see.