Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Thank God For White Privilege

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 7, 2024 5:30 pm
  • The key thing to know about David Barton is not just that he spreads Christian nationalist disinformation, but that he keeps spreading it even after it’s been debunked. Back in 2022, Right Wing Watch exposed his false claim that public schools in New Jersey used to require students to memorize the Bible, yet it remains a standard part of his presentations.
  • “Apostle” Ché Ahn takes credit for issuing an “apostolic decree” that resulted in the removal of California Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.
  • Christian nationalist Doug Wilson says that Thanksgiving is a “national holiday thanking God for this white privilege”: “We should thank God for the white privilege we know about and include in the prayer all the white privilege we don’t know about.”
  • Now that his Twitter account has been restored, white nationalist Nick Fuentes declares himself to be “the unofficial leader of the right-wing in America” and boasts that his followers are “going to take over the entire right wing.”
  • Religious-right publisher, podcaster, and commentator Stephen Strang urges Christians to pray for former President Donald Trump during the Stormy Daniels hush money trial, assuring his audience that “[Trump] told me personally that he had not done anything with Stormy Daniels.”
  • Finally, former Trump administration official Cliff Sims tells Christians that they must vote Republican because the GOP is the only party that allows for “the true pursuit of happiness … which starts with a relationship with the living God.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Che Ahn Cliff Sims David Barton Doug Wilson Nick Fuentes Stephen Strang Christian Nationalism Leftovers

You Might Also Like