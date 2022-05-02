Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Tear Down the Georgia Guidestones

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 2, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Mario Murillo declares that Christians “must rebuke the Republican Party. The Body of Christ must not be their cheap date. We must hold their feet to the fire. The Republican Party must fear us. They must feel our rage.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer announced that he’ll be handing out flash drives containing the contents of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from Hell” at upcoming campaign events.
  • A new documentary series called “Marvel and DC’s War on God” aims to expose the fact that “popular comics and the movies that they have spawned are riddled with anti-Christ themes that glorify gratuitous violence, sexual perversion, blasphemy, and the occult.”
  • Elijah Schaffer has a message for Native Americans: “Get the fuck out of America!”
  • Generally, the only people we ever hear talking about the Georgia Guidestones are those who have gone deep down the QAnon rabbit hole, so the fact that Kandiss Taylor is promising to tear them down as part of her campaign for governor is pretty telling.
  • Finally, Donald Trump Jr. is urging people to hurry up and sign up for (i.e., buy) a “Trump Gold Card” because doing so will “drive the libs crazy.”

Tags: Donald Trump Jr. Elijah Schaffer Jackson Lahmeyer Kandiss Taylor Mario Murillo Leftovers

You Might Also Like