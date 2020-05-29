Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Suicided for Telling the Truth

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 29, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire says that he is not going to rush to judgment regarding the death of George Floyd because “Hillary Clinton is still walking around after being responsible for the deaths of at least four men in Benghazi.”
  • Brenden Dilley, who openly brags that he makes “shit up all the time,” is reporting that the killing of Floyd and the resulting protests are all a deep state, false flag psy-op aimed at preventing President Donald Trump’s reelection.
  • Cliff Kincaid warns that the legal marijuana industry “depends on addicting people to a mind-altering substance [and] can take over a state and make its Democratic Party and even some Republican politicians into mindless slaves.”
  • Multimillionaire pastor Kenneth Copeland declares that there are only two times when a congregant must donate to his church: “One is when he has the money; the other is when he doesn’t.”
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine laments that she might lose her social media accounts, might never get into Congress, might never be on Fox News again, or might even “be suicided” simply for speaking the truth.

