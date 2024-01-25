Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Sounds Like Cancel Culture

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 25, 2024 5:16 pm
  • The American Family Association has dropped a radio program from its lineup because the host told a grandmother that she could attend her gay grandson’s wedding.
  • Rep. Josh Schriver declares that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “should part from her alliance with Democrat Satanists and announce that she’s becoming a Bible-practicing Christian!”
  • QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley, who went to prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, wonders why Nick Fuentes has never faced any charges for his own actions at the Capitol that day.
  • Ben Zeisloft proclaims that “pornography is a sedative allowed by our elites to keep young men passive and fill them with guilt, stopping them from repelling tyranny or righteously taking dominion.”
  • Finally, it seems that Brenden Dilley doesn’t appreciate us highlighting his ties to former President Donald Trump and his campaign while he is spreading sexist attacks on Nikki Haley.
