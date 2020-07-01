Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: So Not Racist

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 1, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Star Parker says that Black Lives Matter was founded by “a bunch of angry lesbian women who have decided to use ethnicity to divide this country so that they can purge out what they call patriotic hierarchies.” We assume she meant “patriarchal” hierarchies.
  • DeAnna Lorraine wants to know why changing the name of Aunt Jemima products hasn’t “solved” racism yet.
  • Cliff Kincaid declares that “we have communist insurrection in the streets that includes the burning of churches, tearing down of historical monuments, and attacks on businesses, homeowners and police by the revolutionary mob. There is ongoing censorship of conservatives by Big Tech, coming after a Supreme Court decision by a Trump appointee that imposes transgenderism on America. It seems as if Obama is still in charge.”
  • Bryan Fischer’s understanding of the limits and extent of the First Amendment remains as incoherent as ever.
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau says that President Donald Trump is “so not racist” that he’s “racially tone deaf” and gets called racist only because “the demonic realm” is slandering him.

