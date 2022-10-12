Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Revived Blasphemy Laws

- Intercessors for America has released a prayer for the midterm elections: “Let every wicked and evil politician be removed from office in these elections. … Father, we ask for a miracle of the election of righteous leaders—a miracle of shocking proportions. Let the world wonder at the things You do this year on behalf of Your people who pray.”
- Andrew Torba posts on Telegram: “Since 1965 the White population in America has decreased by 35%. What, exactly, would you call that? Genocide.”
- Ali Alexander declares that “Ukraine is in alliance with every Satanic force known to The World.”
- Milo Yiannopoulos proclaims that “you will know America is serious about saving itself, and that it has absorbed the scale of the undertaking, when you see a president adding his signature to revivified blasphemy laws, which will prevent the open promotion of sedition, institute meaningful penalties for insulting, irreverent or contemptuous language about Our Lord.”
- Kandiss Taylor credits the Holy Spirit for giving her the boldness to call President Joe Biden an “illegitimate pedophile” during a GOP primary debate earlier this year. (Technically, Taylor called Biden a “fraudulent pedophile.”)
- Finally, Dalton Clodfelter says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only world leader for whom he’d be willing to fight and die: “I would say that the United States is the Great Satan.”