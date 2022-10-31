Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Real Nazism

- Everett Piper declares that “there is no longer any such thing as a ‘Christian Democrat’: “No matter what your political stripes, if you have an ounce of honesty left in your soul, you have to admit that today’s Democratic Party is no longer a party that any thoughtful Christian, whether they be Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, evangelical or mainline Protestant, can support.”
- Mark Burns says that what is happening to Kanye West in the wake of his latest antisemitic comments is “true, real Nazism in America” and “a form of racism”: “They are ostracizing him. That’s what real Nazism is.”
- It’s obvious that if anybody can teach men what true masculinity looks like, it’s Charlie Kirk: “Our men’s summit is out in the woods, no phones, we deprive you of calories, of sleep, we break you, and we teach you something, and then you learn how to become a man.”
- Milo Yiannopoulos shares his thoughts on various Disney films: “Beauty and the Beast warns young women that nagging turns your husband gay.”
- Finally, it’s been a wild few days for far-right streamer and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska) since Elon Musk took over Twitter. At first, Gionet was crying tears of joy, but then his new account got suspended, and now he knows “what it’s like to go thru the holocaust.”