Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Prophetic NCAA Championships

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 13, 2023 5:21 pm
  • Rep. Mary Miller says that the Biden administration is “wholly against Christian Americans.”
  • Jason Rapert reports that Hunter Lundy, a candidate for governor in Louisiana, will be partially sponsoring the upcoming National Association of Christian Lawmakers conference.
  • Johnny Enlow believes the fact that the winning teams in the recent men’s and women’s NCAA basketball championship games both won by 17 points is evidence that “God is working a plan of victory” though the QAnon movement.
  • Isabella Riley Moody, a podcaster who has no children, has some advice for other women: “Talk Less. Have babies.”
  • Finally, while Republican officials and right-wing activists relentlessly attack Democrats and LGBTQ people as pedophiles and “groomers,” Milo Yiannopoulos has been alleging that “Stop The Steal” organizer Ali Alexander has a long history of propositioning underage males.

Tags: Ali Alexander Hunter Lundy Isabella Riley Moody Jason Rapert Johnny Enlow Mary Miller Milo Yiannopoulos Nick Fuentes Leftovers QAnon National Association of Christian Lawmakers

