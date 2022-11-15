Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Once This Train Gets Going

- Laura Loomer is retroactively withdrawing her endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after Green supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the GOP’s nominee for Speaker of the House.
- David Lane declares that “as Gideon’s and Rahab’s begin entering the public square with a handful of pastors from North Carolina and Iowa winning their campaigns for local offices in the Midterm Elections of Nov. 8. There is going to be a spiritual resurrection in America.”
- Johnny Enlow says that a red wave would have been “the worst thing possible that could have happened” in the recent elections because then people wouldn’t think election fraud is a problem. Instead, Enlow claims that this election was filled with even “more fraud” than 2020 as “part of a continuing sting operation that good military is doing.”
- Scott Lively offers various “policy objectives” that MAGA activists should focus on for the next election cycle, including implementing “‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ (DADT) as a culture-wide policy on LGBT matters.”
- Elijah Schaffer was streaming Monday night when it was reported that Kari Lake had lost the election for governor of Arizona. Schaffer did not take it well, fuming that this is why the Founding Fathers didn’t “want stupid fucking morons who haven’t done shit in their life to be voting.”
- Finally, Nick Fuentes warns that if “the Jews” don’t stop oppressing people like him, it will soon lead to violence: “The Jews had better start being nice to people like us because what comes out of this is gonna be a lot uglier and a lot worse for them. … Because history has shown that once this train gets going.”