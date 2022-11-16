Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Mussolini Mode

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 16, 2022 5:13 pm
  • Shane Vaughn rejoiced over former President Trump’s announcement that he is running for president again in 2024: “God’s anointed servant is rising up from the ashes.”
  • Eric Metaxas was on hand for Trump’s announcement and declared that “when I think how this country has suffered these two years I get choked up thinking how good things were under Trump.”
  • Jarrin Jackson is confident that Trump will win in 2024 because “the people who love Jesus are going to be doing what they need to be doing.”
  • Ali Alexander proclaims that Trump can only win if he hires Alexander: “Trump cannot Beat the Fraud without me. Don’t mean to sound arrogant but I’m the only one in the movement to demonstrate it since November 2018.”
  • Vincent James thought that Trump’s announcement speech was “dog shit”: “People don’t want elegance, people want revenge. … People are looking for Trump to go Mussolini mode.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos had a similar reaction: “Trump supporters want HEADS ON PIKES AND THE ENEMY’S LOVED ONES WEEPING OVER THEIR BATTERED CORPSES.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes attacked Trump’s speech as “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my entire life”: “This was awful. It’s hard to imagine how it could have been worse.” 

